Around 1:47 p.m. Wednesday, Killeen police officers were dispatched in reference to a two-vehicle accident on North 38th Street and Lake Road in north Killeen that left one vehicle resting on its roof and the other with significant damage.
According to KPD Spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez, a white Toyota Rav4 was traveling eastbound in the 3300 block of Lake Road. A black Toyota Tundra was traveling westbound in the same block on Lake Road when the driver of the Rav4 drove left to the center and into the westbound lane, colliding with the left side of the Tundra, pushing it onto a private drive. The collision caused the Rav4 to subsequently roll onto its right side and come to a rest on its roof.
