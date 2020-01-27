The Killeen Police Department will bury its first retiree this week.
Retired KPD Captain William Victor Mangerich, 101, died Jan. 21, according to a press release sent by KPD spokesperson, Ofelia Miramontez.
Mangerich’s funeral service will be on Friday at the First Baptist Church Trimmier in Killeen. Burial will follow with police honors at Live Oak Cemetery in Youngsport.
Mangerich joined the department in 1949 and served in various assignments until his retirement in 1979 as a police captain.
“He was well respected by all those he served with and those he served. Mangerich was the first police officer to retire in the department’s history,” Miramontez said.
He also served in the United States Army during World War II.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Walt, his sister Monika Rettng, his first wife Leone Marie Mangerich, and ex-wife and friend Nellie Faye Mangerich.
Survivors include daughter Carolynn Champlin (Eugene) of Killeen, grandsons Billy Gene Champlin (Teri) and Terry Wayne (Tammy) of Killeen and great grandchildren Bailey, Paige, Aiden, Cayce, Cody and Clayton Champlin, all of Killeen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.