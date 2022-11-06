Killeen Cares - file photo.jpg

Killeen Police Department Chief Charles Kimble addressed a crowd during a launch event held May 2, 2022 at Texas A&M University-Central Texas for KPD's newest program geared towards those with mental illnesses called "Killeen Cares."

 Lauren Dodd | Herald

When the Killeen Cares program launched last spring, dozens attended a catered event hosted by the Killeen Police Department heralding its first program specially designed for people with mental illness and autism.

Six months later, 13 people have enrolled, according to an update from KPD Thursday. Regarding the program’s success to date, KPD Chief Charles Kimble did not respond to the Herald’s request for comment.

Killeen Cares - decals.jpg

