The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating another missing teenager.
Araceli Annmarie Gonzales, 16, of Killeen, was reported as a runaway by her family on May 26. Gonzales was last seen at her residence in Killeen, according to police.
The teenager is described as a Hispanic female, 5 feet, 3 inches in height, 100 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.
“If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Araceli Annmarie Gonzales, they are asked to contact the Killeen Police Department at (254) 501-8800,” KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez posted on Facebook Friday.
KPD is also looking for three other missing Killeen teenagers: Sim Q Lewis, Jr., 16, last seen on May 22; Tatum Marie Gentry, 16, last seen on May 19; and Da’Veon Marquice Greeen, 17, last seen on May 10.
