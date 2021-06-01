The Killeen Police Department is looking for a 67-year-old man who went missing just before the Memorial holiday weekend.
Hudson Tai was last seen leaving his residence in Killeen on May 25 at 9 p.m., according to police. After Tai was reported missing on May 26, police said he was seen in the 600 block of Adams Avenue between 2 to 3 p.m.
Tai is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 165 pounds, with salt and pepper hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a navy blue/light blue striped polo shirt, blue jeans, and black slides.
“If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Hudson Tai, they are asked to contact the Killeen Police Department at (254) 501-8800.” KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez posted on Facebook Friday.
KPD is also searching for four missing Killeen teenagers: Araceli Annmarie Gonzales, 16, last seen on May 26; Sim Q Lewis, Jr., 16, last seen on May 22; Tatum Marie Gentry, 16, last seen on May 19; and Da’Veon Marquice Greeen, 17, last seen on May 10.
