A Killeen man has been reported missing and police are investigating his disappearance.
According to police, 21-year-old Jason Forrest was last seen Monday at approximately 10:30 p.m. at his residence off Clear Creek near the Killeen Airport.
“A missing person report was filed with the Killeen Police Department on Tuesday,” Killeen spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said. “Jason is 21 years-old, 5’5” tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing tan pants, a black hoodie, a black beanie and was carrying a black backpack.”
Anyone with information should contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8800.
