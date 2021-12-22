The Killeen Police Department is looking for a male suspect and a vehicle with “obvious driver’s side damage” wanted in connection with the Cardinal Avenue homicide, police said Wednesday afternoon.
“The Killeen Police Homicide Unit is looking for a vehicle seen on the night of the murder,” KPD announced Wednesday afternoon. “The vehicle sought is described as a dark in color four-door sedan with obvious driver’s side damage. The vehicle was driven by a person described as a black male with a light complexion.”
Those who have information about the vehicle or suspect’s whereabouts are asked to call KPD at 254-501-8800 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477).
“Do not attempt to confront the occupants in the vehicle,” police said Wednesday.
A man identified as Amos Jeremiah Goff, 23, was found with a single gunshot wound to the head early Tuesday morning on Cardinal Ave. in north Killeen, police said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.
“On December 21, 2021, at approximately 1:57 a.m., Officers responded to the 700 block of Cardinal Ave. in regard to a shooting victim,” KPD Assistant Police Chief Alex Gearhart said in a news release Tuesday. “Upon arrival, Officers located a deceased 23-year-old male with a single gunshot wound to the head. This is the 18th murder this year in Killeen.”
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead at 2:39 a.m., police said.
Cooke ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwest Institute of Forensic Sciences, according to the news release.
“The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this crime, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at http://www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com,” police said. “You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous.”
