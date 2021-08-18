One of Killeen Police Department’s newest employees, Alex Nixon, has been honored as the employee of the month for July, according to a Facebook post by the department.
“Alex stepped up and created our 2020 Annual Report,” said Police Chief Charles Kimble. “As one of our newest employees, she demonstrated teamwork, professionalism and dedicated service.”
The annual report provides many police statistics for the city of Killeen in 2020.
Statistics included in the report are total crimes per month of the year, total crimes by category, total accidents, total injury accidents, alcohol-related accidents and top-five intersections by number of accidents.
To view the report, go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/ArchiveCenter/ViewFile/Item/487.
