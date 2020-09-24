Two people attempted to break into a Killeen ATM and take it, Killeen police said Wednesday.
The attempted break-in happened around 4 a.m. Tuesday in the 3200 block of East Central Texas Expressway. Also around the same time, a 2002 Ford F250 pickup truck was reported stolen from the 3800 block of Sunflower Drive.
The two suspects used hammers and crowbars to attempt to get the ATM open.
“The suspects also hooked a chain to the ATM in an attempt to take the property,” the department said in a Facebook post.
Police confirmed the stolen vehicle was the vehicle used in the attempted burglary.
“The suspects are believed to be males,” the post said. “One was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with white stitching, light colored pants and gloves. The second suspect is wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with light colored pants.”
Anyone with information of the men or the case can call Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
An anonymous tip can be made on the P3Tips app for mobile devices.
