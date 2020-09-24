Killeen police say a man broke into another person’s car earlier this week.
A person called police around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday and said an unknown male had broken into a vehicle Monday night at the residence in the 3400 block of Claymore Street, the department said in a Facebook post.
Police say the man fled on foot.
“The suspect is a white male with dark colored hair and a chinstrap type of beard,” the post said.
Anyone with information of the man or the case can call Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
An anonymous tip can be made on the P3Tips app for mobile devices.
