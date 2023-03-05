An aggravated robbery occurred at the Star Mart in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue Friday and Killeen Police are asking for help from the community.

According to a KPD Facebook post, officers responded to a robbery around 5:57 p.m. on Friday. It was reported that a man entered the store and threatened an employee with a knife. The suspect took property from the store and was caught on surveillance video during the incident.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.