An aggravated robbery occurred at the Star Mart in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue Friday and Killeen Police are asking for help from the community.
According to a KPD Facebook post, officers responded to a robbery around 5:57 p.m. on Friday. It was reported that a man entered the store and threatened an employee with a knife. The suspect took property from the store and was caught on surveillance video during the incident.
The man was described as a black male around 5 foot, 9 inches in height and weighing approximately 160 pounds. His head was shaved, but he had a beard and wore a black t-shirt, black pants and black shoes. According to KPD the suspect has a tattoo on his left forearm.
“Detectives ask anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this robbery to contact Crime Stoppers,” according to the Facebook post.
To submit information regarding this case, go to www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com or call 254-536-TIPS (8477). The P3Tips App for IOS or Android may be downloaded to give an anonymous tip.
All information is confidential and anonymous and may lead to receipt of a reward of up to $1,000 in cash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.