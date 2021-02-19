The winter storm, already infamous with effects still ongoing, has posed challenges for Killeen’s police force, including an increase in calls for service, but officers are rolling with the punches.
“It’s been a challenge prioritizing the many calls for service to help Killeen’s residents,” said Ofelia Miramontez, KPD spokeswoman, in an email on Thursday. “This week alone, the department has received a high volume of calls related to traffic crashes and disabled vehicles, due to the weather and road conditions.”
At the same time, the usual police work continues.
According to the online Community Crime Map over the past week, officers have responded to 10 narcotics violations, eight instances of vandalism, five aggravated assaults, four DUIs, five motor vehicle thefts, and five other burglaries and thefts, along with other calls.
“Officers continue every effort to balance crime enforcement against calls to assist citizens; unfortunately, some used this event to take advantage of persons and property,” Miramontez said.
During the storm, almost 20,000 electric customers in Killeen lost their power, some for many hours or several days, and KPD headquarters was no exception.
“The police headquarters has been running on a fuel generator and we recently regained power,” Miramontez said.
Other challenges that are being faced by the department, such as wintry road conditions, are not surprising.
“We continue to ask everyone to stay home; but if they must get out, to use caution and drive slowly. Fuel also has been and continues to be a huge challenge for everyone alike,” Miramontez said Thursday.
Officers and civilian staff members are among the thousands of area residents affected by power outages and a lack of water at their residences.
“We have been resourceful, and we have taken care of each other so that we can continue to serve the community,” Miramontez said.
Some KPD patrol vehicles are all-wheel drive.
“A portion of our fleet consists of all wheel drive Interceptors,” she said. “These patrol units have been a great benefit for our officers during this winter storm.”
KPD officers, especially Officer Joshua Plowick, have been posting videos to Facebook with warnings and updates on road and weather conditions, as they are seeing it. Officers’ videos have tackled other topics such as carbon monoxide, staying indoors and road closures.
“You’ve noticed the sun finally started peeking out like we wanted it to, and in some areas, ice has started melting,” Plowick said in a Facebook Live video posted on Thursday.
But it’s not over yet, he warned.
“Elms Road is a giant slushy mess and its still covered with ice, so it’s not a good time to follow the posted speed limits,” he said Thursday. “Go slower than that.”
Miramontez said that the videos, and social media, have been important.
“Social media continues to be a positive resource for the department to communicate with the community,” she said.
By this time next week, the frost likely will have thawed. Temperatures in the 60s, which are normal this time of year, should return by Tuesday.
