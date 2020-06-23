A two-day public arbitration hearing involving a Killeen Police Department officer will begin Wednesday.
According to the city’s website where public notices are located, KPD Sgt. Kyle Perrow is appealing to the City of Killeen’s Grievance board on a recommendation for a demotion.
Perrow is accused, according to city staff, of using excessive force and arresting a person without probable cause back in 2019 and having similar reports since 2012.
He has been with the department for nine years, said KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez.
Police Chief Charles Kimble made no comment on the particulars and said the department has always held public arbitration hearings.
“This is part of our transparency and accountability in the department,” Kimble said.
The hearing begins at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Killeen Police Department Headquarters Community Room, 3304 Community Blvd.
The hearing is open to the public.
For more information on the hearing, visit bit.ly/KPDHearing.
