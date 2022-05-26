A woman has been arrested after almost nine months, having been accused of possessing methamphetamine last August.
On Aug. 12, 2021, around 3 a.m., Killeen police were patrolling near W.S. Young Drive and Terrace Drive in Killeen. A vehicle passed the officer with an expired registration, showing it had done so in 2020, according to an arrest affidavit.
After stopping the vehicle, the officer noted that it was occupied by three females, with the suspect, identified as Angela Patrice Ensign, in the front passenger seat.
The officer had his K-9 Edy do a “free air sniff” around the vehicle after the driver told him that he had arrested her previously for a drug paraphernalia charge, police said in the affidavit.
Edy alerted the officer to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.
During the probable cause search, the officer found a plastic container with a white crystal substance that appeared to be meth, the affidavit read.
The plastic container was in a large bag sitting with Ensign and her identification card was inside the bag containing the suspected meth, police said.
A Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed the substance to be meth with a net weight of 1.47 grams.
Bell County Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Ensign on Thursday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams. He set her bond amount at $30,000.
