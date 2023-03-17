The Killeen Police Department is scheduled to submit to the City Council on Tuesday its 90-day implementation report on enforcing Proposition A — the voter-approved ordinance that decriminalizes possession of misdemeanor amounts of marijuana.
According to a 5-slide PowerPoint presentation from KPD, 188 suspects from Nov. 9, 2022, to Feb. 28, 2023, were identified on 165 marijuana-related incidents. Of those, 42 were arrested.
Proposition A prohibits Killeen police officers from arresting or issuing citations to people for possession of marijuana under 4 ounces.
Killeen residents on Nov. 8 approved Proposition A with 69% of the vote. Then, on Dec. 6, council members in a 4-3 vote amended Proposition A by removing Section 22-83, which prevents Killeen police from using the odor of marijuana or hemp as probable cause for search or seizure.
In the enforcement report, KPD officials said that 44 charges have been reported for marijuana offenses, including one for possession of marijuana between 2 and 4 ounces. Thirty-four were for possession of marijuana under 2 ounces, and seven were reported for possession of marijuana over 4 ounces — a felony offense. Two warrants were issued for possession of marijuana under 2 ounces for alleged offenses prior to the adoption of Proposition A.
The ordinance provides that “city funds and city employees are prohibited from requesting, conducting or obtaining testing for THC.”
It also requires that “Killeen police officers shall not issue citations or make arrests for Class A or Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana offenses, except in the limited circumstances,” including the investigation of a “felony-level narcotics case that has been designated as a high priority” and includes a prohibition against using city funds or personnel to conduct THC testing, issuing citations for possession of drug residue or drug paraphernalia in lieu of a marijuana possession charge.
Section 22-85 of the ordinance allows Killeen police officers who violate the new law to be disciplined “as provided by the Texas Local Government Code or as provided in city policy.”
The workshop meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.