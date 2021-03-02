Killeen police are investigating a Tuesday afternoon incident in which a female passenger was shot and wounded while riding in a vehicle in northeast Killeen.
Officers were dispatched to the area of North 38th Street and Lake Charles Avenue in reference to a shots fired disturbance just after 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez.
Police located a female suffering from a non-life threatening injury and was transported to Baylor Scott and White in Temple.
A preliminary investigation revealed that the female was in a vehicle with two other occupants, traveling northbound on North 38th Street when an occupant in a black vehicle fired gunshots towards their vehicle, striking it, the release stated.
The victims then turned on Lake Charles and collided into a parked vehicle and then into a residence located in the 3200 block of Lake Charles, according to the release.
Other officers were dispatched to the area with limited information on the suspect vehicle and did not locate it. No other injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.