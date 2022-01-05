Killeen police officials said Wednesday that a suspect's foot inadvertently struck an officer's hand causing the weapon to discharge during a foot pursuit Tuesday afternoon.
An officer was chasing an armed suspect who police said fled a white pickup truck during a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon.
"One of the officers observed the handgun in the suspect’s hand, he drew his duty weapon and a foot pursuit ensued," police said in a news release. "The officer repeatedly gave several commands to the suspect to stop and drop the gun. The suspect approached a fence and during the course of jumping it, he kicked the officer’s hand, causing his duty weapon to discharge."
Police said the suspect was apprehended near West Lane and Jennifer Drive.
No injuries were reported.
Police conducted a traffic stop on the white pickup truck around 2:25 p.m. Tuesday.
The suspect who fled as well as three others in the pickup truck were taken into custody and transported to the Killeen City Jail.
"While officers and detectives conducted a search of the vehicle, they located two handguns and illegal narcotics," the release said.
Police did not release any more details about the arrests.
The Herald had asked police on Tuesday if a shot was fired during the incident, but KPD would not answer that question until Wednesday when it emailed out the news release.
A witness who was walking her dog as the incident happened said she heard one gunshot.
The Killeen Police Department Internal Affairs Department is doing an administrative review of the incident, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.