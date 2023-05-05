Killeen police are investigating two burglaries that happened early Friday morning, police said in a news release Friday afternoon.
Around 5:10 a.m. Friday, police went to the Blue Diamond Smoke Shop located at 104 W. Elms Road in reference to a burglary alarm. When they arrived, they saw the front door to the business smashed and glass on the concrete, police said in the release.
The accused burglars reportedly drove to the business in a gray Jeep, which was reported stolen. A Black male exited the Jeep and smashed the front door and entered the business to remove the cash register and other items, police said.
Police were then sent to Killeen Wine & Spirits at 1015 N. College St. in reference to another burglary.
“Video surveillance showed at approximately 5:29 a.m., the same vehicle is seen backing up again to the business and two black males exit the Jeep,” police said. “The males used a metal bar to enter the business and took liquor and cash from the cash register.”
Tips can also be made anonymously on the P3Tips app for mobile devices.
