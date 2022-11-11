Two days after voters here approved a measure to decriminalize possession of misdemeanor amounts of marijuana, Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble issued a “special order” to end enforcement of state law.
“No arrests will be made for misdemeanor possession of marijuana,” the order shows. “In lieu of a marijuana arrest, officers will not arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia or drug residue.”
Furthermore, consistent with the initiative ordinance that led to the approval of Proposition A on Tuesday, “city funds and city employees are prohibited from requesting, conducting or obtaining testing for THC. The order of marijuana or hemp shall not be considered for probable cause for any search or seizure.”
At nearly 70%, Killeen voters approved Proposition A, and Harker Heights residents did the same.
In unofficial results, 16,845 Killeen residents (69.4%) cast their ballots for Proposition A, according to Bell County election officials. At 30.5%, 7,411 voted against it.
Under Proposition A, “Killeen police officers shall not issue citations or make arrests for Class A or Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana offenses, except in the limited circumstances.”
In Harker Heights, 5,208 residents (64%) cast their ballots for Proposition A. At 35.9%, 2,927 voted against it.
Kimble’s order specifies that his instructions “do not apply in instances where a felony level narcotics case has been designated a high priority investigation by a captain or above and/or the investigation of a violent felony.”
The ordinance provides a penalty clause for Killeen police officers who violate the ordinance.
“The only circumstances in which Killeen police officers are permitted to issue citations or make arrests for Class A or Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana are when such citations or arrests are part of (1) the investigation of a felony level narcotics case that has been designated as a high priority investigation by a Killeen police commander, assistant chief of police, or chief of police; and/or (2) the investigation of a violent felony. Any violation of this chapter may subject a Killeen police officer to discipline as provided by the Texas Local Government Code or as provided in city policy.”
Killeen City Council members are scheduled to canvass the election results on Nov. 22.
The Herald will publish a full story on Sunday with reaction to the approval of Proposition A and what it means for Killeen and Harker Heights residents in the coming months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.