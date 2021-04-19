The Killeen Police Department is still asking for the community’s help in finding a missing person.
Michael Howard Havekost, 52, is still considered missing and the Havekost family and detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division once again are asking for the public’s assistance in locating their missing family member who was last seen on Sept. 4, 2020, according to a news release from the police department.
Family members of Havekost reported to officers on Sept. 14, 2020, that they had not heard from him in a week and knew he was staying at the Days Inn located at 6200 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., in Killeen.
Havekost is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, bald or very short blond hair and has hazel eyes. He also wears prescription glasses and wears hearing aids, according to the release.
The department is asking anyone who sees Havekost or knows of his whereabouts to contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8800 or in the event he is somewhere other than Killeen to contact the local law enforcement agency.
Residents can also contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. They can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous.
