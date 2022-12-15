1. Yes. An eight-member community panel interviewed the six finalists last time, in 2017.

2. Yes. The public at-large should have input, possibly through a meet-and-greet event.

3. No. Let the city manager choose the best candidate, with the council’s final approval.

4. No. The city council should play a major role, but getting the public’s input isn’t necessary.

5. Unsure. It’s hard to say what role the public should play in the hiring process.

