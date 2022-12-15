The Killeen Police Department hosted a ceremony to swear-in 11-year-old Devarjaye Daniel as an honorary police officer Thursday.
At the age of 8, Devarjaye and his parents learned that he had been diagnosed with brain and spine cancer.
According to a press release from KPD Public Officer Ofelia Miramontez, the young Devarjaye decided that one of his dreams was to become a police officer.
His mission has been to be sworn in as a police officer by as many law enforcement agencies as possible.
He and his family, who live in Houston, traveled to Killeen on Thursday for the special ceremony.
Several representatives of the Harker Heights Police Department on Thursday joined law enforcement officials from the Killeen Police Department, Belton Police Department, and the Copperas Cove Police Department at the special swearing-in ceremony for Devarjaye Daniel.
Miramontez told the Herald, “We are excited to help him fulfill his dream.”
