The Killeen Police Department is looking for donations from residents for its annual Blue Holiday program.
The department runs the program every year to gather items for families in need in the Killeen area.
Items the department is asking residents to donate include non-perishable food items, new, unopened toys for children of all ages, new packages of socks and underwear and new or gently used coats for all ages.
“It is our intent to promote and support the strength and resiliency of family and community by providing a day for families to experience the joys of the season and celebrate in the spirit of Christmas,” the department said on its Facebook page.
Donations will be accepted until Dec. 20 and can be delivered to the KPD headquarters, 3304 Community Blvd. or Integrity Rehab Killeen, 5302 Janelle Drive.
