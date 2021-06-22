A 19-year-old man from Killeen attempted to use a stolen credit card at a local billiards bar Saturday evening, but the transaction was declined, police said in an arrest affidavit.
Around 11 p.m. Friday, a man who was later identified as Aaron Ludawn Pargo Jr., came to a woman’s residence on Lewis Street in Killeen, saying that he was hungry. The woman let him in, the affidavit said.
She told police that at some point, she had left Pargo unattended in a room.
He left and said he would return but never did, the woman told police.
Around 11:20 p.m. Saturday, the woman got a notification that one of her credit cards had been declined at a local billiards bar in the 2700 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
She called the bar, and they told her Pargo was still on the premises, but when she got there, he had left.
Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, the woman and Pargo were involved in a disturbance and police were called to the residence on Lewis Street.
Officers saw Pargo sitting on a car away from the residence, and he gave them a fake name. He was wearing a white shirt, shorts and had a jeweled backpack.
The woman approached police and told them what had happened. Pargo consented to a search of his person and the backpack.
In the backpack, officers found insurance cards belonging to the woman, but Pargo told them he was given the backpack by someone else, the affidavit said.
The woman told police she had given Pargo the backpack empty, but later recalled that her purse was in the room where she left him unattended on Friday.
Officers also found “several credit cards” in Pargo’s left pocket. One of the cards belonged to the woman.
Police called the billiards bar and spoke to a security guard who told them that Pargo got there around 11 p.m. Saturday, wearing a white shirt, shorts and had a jeweled backpack.
The security officer told police that Pargo was told to leave the bar because he was underage, the affidavit said.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Pargo Monday on a charge of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information. Cooke set the bond at $50,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.