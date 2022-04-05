Killeen police and Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place late Tuesday afternoon at a convenience store on Fort Hood Street.
According to a Killeen Police Department news release, around 4:50 p.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the Mickey’s Convenience Store located at 3200 S. Fort Hood St. in reference to a 911 call about a disturbance.
Upon arrival, the officers were told that an individual was causing a disturbance in the parking lot.
After officers made contact with the individual, an altercation ensued, and officers attempted to subdue him with a Taser, but were unsuccessful.
According the release, the altercation continued and an officer discharged his duty weapon, striking the individual.
The individual was transported by paramedics to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, where he was reportedly in surgery as of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The Killeen Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and the Texas Rangers responded to the scene and an investigation is ongoing, being led by the Rangers.
As per protocol, the officer involved will be placed on administrative leave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.