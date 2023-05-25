Officers from the Killeen Police Department Tactical Response unit caught a man they believe was responsible for damage to at least one gun display case and some ceiling tiles in an early morning robbery attempt Thursday at a Killeen gun store.
According to KPD, officers responded to an alarm call about 2:15 a.m. at The Marksmen on South W.S. Young Drive. When police arrived, they found where entry was made through the roof of the building. As they made their way through the store, they noticed a damaged gun case with missing weapons and damage to some ceiling tiles.
As they investigated, officers heard noises coming from the ceiling and began to search the area, according to KPD. A suspect was seen crawling away, attempting to leave the scene.
Officers gave numerous commands for him to stop, but he refused.
“At approximately 6:55 a.m. the suspect was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Killeen City Jail,” the release said. Police did not say whether there were additional suspects involved.
According to the company’s Facebook page, “The Marksmen Killeen store will be closed today, Thursday, May 25 for some maintenance and repairs. Thanks for your understanding.”
