Officers from the Killeen Police Department Tactical Response unit caught a man they believe was responsible for damage to at least one gun display case and some ceiling tiles in an early morning robbery attempt Thursday at a Killeen gun store.

According to KPD, officers responded to an alarm call about 2:15 a.m. at The Marksmen on South W.S. Young Drive. When police arrived, they found where entry was made through the roof of the building. As they made their way through the store, they noticed a damaged gun case with missing weapons and damage to some ceiling tiles.

