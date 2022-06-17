A Killeen resident was arrested Thursday evening after calls of shots fired, but police said the person’s arrest was for something unrelated. The incident occurred in the vicinity of Cantabrian Drive and Loma Vista Parkway.
“No injuries were reported and one person arrested for narcotics,” said Ofelia Miramontez, public affairs officer for KPD.
Police received calls for shots fired around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Miramontez said.
Approximately half a dozen police units responded to the call and could be seen on Cantabrian Drive.
