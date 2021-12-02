In light of recent pedestrian accidents, the Killeen Police Department will conduct a “special traffic detail” in north Killeen today.
So far this year, seven people have died in pedestrian related crashes, according to a news release Thursday from KPD.
“In addition, there have been forty-four (44) other pedestrian related crashes this year with varying levels of injury,” KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said in a news release. “In all seven fatality crashes, the pedestrian has been the primary contributing factor (Fail to Yield Right of Way-Pedestrian).”
Police will be present between 6 p.m. Thursday and midnight Friday on East Veterans Memorial Boulevard between 38th Street and Twin Creek Drive and East Rancier Avenue to include side streets in and around the two major roadways.
“This detail is intended to educate the public (both pedestrians and vehicle operators) on the dangers of incorrectly walking on roadways as well as yielding to pedestrians for motor vehicles and enforcing Texas Traffic Code section 552.005 (Crossing at a Point other than Crosswalk),” Miramontez said. “A secondary objective will be speeding enforcement in this area as higher speeds from vehicles compound the potential for more serious crashes with pedestrians. The Killeen Police Department is committed to the safety of the community and wants everyone to be safe while out on the roadways of Killeen.”
