On Thursday, in conjunction with National Traffic Incident Response Awareness Week, the Killeen Police Department Patrol Division will conduct a Move Over/Slow Down traffic enforcement operation on Interstate Highway 14 within the Killeen city limits.
The primary objective of the operation is the education and enforcement of the Move Over/Slow Down Law to protect public safety workers, tow truck operators, TXDoT personnel, and other protected persons who routinely work and respond to incidents on the highways and roadways of the state, according to a KPD news release.
The most important section of the operation relates to a stationary authorized emergency vehicle, a stationary tow truck, a Texas Department of Transportation vehicle, a service vehicle used by or for a utility and a stationary vehicle used exclusively to transport municipal solid waste, according to the release.
The regulations suggest that if a driver is approaching one of these vehicles, they must vacate the lane closest to the vehicle when driving on a highway with two or more lanes traveling in the direction of the vehicle or slow to a speed not to exceed 20 miles per hour less than the posted speed limit when the posted speed limit is 25 miles per hour or more; or five miles per hour when the posted speed limit is less than 25 miles per hour, according to the news release.
A violation of this offense can be a misdemeanor punishable under Section 542.401; a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of $500 if the violation results in property damage; or a Class B misdemeanor if the violation results in bodily injury, according to the release.
