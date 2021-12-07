The Killeen Police Department, in partnership with Baylor Scott & White Blood Center, will host a blood drive Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at KPD Headquarters, 3304 Community Blvd.
Blood donors must bring a photo ID and any donor under 18 years of age will be required to prove their age.
Donors will receive a “Don’t be a turkey” T-shirt.
Donors are encouraged to register for an appointment at BSWblood.com. Walk-ins will be accepted based on availability.
