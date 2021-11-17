The Killeen Police Depratment will host the first seminar of “Safe Community Partnership and Business Robbery Prevention forum” for local businesses at noon on Monday at KPD headquarters, 3304 Community Blvd. More dates for this forum will be released at a later time, police said.
KPD will offer training to businesses, their employees, and individuals in the methods of robbery prevention. This includes tips and techniques on how to respond to an armed robber and what types of information are helpful to the police department. KPD will also address safety concerns such as signage and lighting placement, along with video surveillance tips.
Please RSVP with Sgt. Neal Holtzclaw at Nholtzclaw@killeentexas.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.