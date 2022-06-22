Coffee with a cop

Coffee with a cop event brought residents out early to Henderson’s Restaurant Thursday. Comments shared during the event led many to feel positive about the future of police networking.

 Photo by Jana Lynn Kilcrease

The Killeen Police Department will host Coffee with a Cop on June 30 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Starbucks on 2600 Trimmier Road.

Coffee with a cop is a chance for residents to ask questions and converse with local police officers.

254-501-7545 | moden@kdhnews.com

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.