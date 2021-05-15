The Killeen Police Department is hosting a “community conversation” this week at a Killeen church.
The forum will run from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Potters House, 420 E. Ave. C, in Killeen.
Any local residents are welcome to attend and exchange information, ideas and concerns regarding their neighborhood with the police department.
For information or questions about the event, residents can contact the police department’s public affairs office at 254-501-8807.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.