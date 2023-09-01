As part of a statewide effort, the Killeen Police Department announced Friday it will be increasing patrols in order to find and arrest drunken drivers, according to a news release from KPD.
Police will be focusing their efforts on what it calls “high-risk sites” especially during times when the chances of drunken driving crashes which would result in an injury or death are likely to occur.
