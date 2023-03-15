The Herald does a story on crime statistics every month when the Killeen Police Department publishes a new “Crime Summary Report” on its website’s “Department Transparency” page.
The monthly, one-page report details the number violent crimes, burglaries and other cases KPD responded to during the month, year to date and compares the statistics to the same month from a year prior. The latest report on the website is from November 2022.
The November report is dated Dec. 8, but was not immediately available to the public on the KPD website. The Herald reached out to the department’s public information officer, Ofelia Miramontez, almost a month later on Jan. 4 and requested the November and December reports and also inquired about the 2022 annual report.
In an email on Jan. 4, Miramontez, said “I’m not sure why the November report has not been posted.”
“Since the month of December just finished, it will take us 2-3 weeks to complete December’s report,” Miramontez said in early January. “I do not have a date for our annual report. We post that on our website when it’s complete.”
On Jan. 26, the Herald reached out again for the December statistics, “I will follow up for an update.” Miramontez said in an email.
On Feb. 21, the Herald reached out a third time for the December statistical report.
“Unfortunately the report is not available at this time. I was advised that there was an issue with the crime numbers and our Intel Unit is working on getting the issue resolved. As soon as they are available, I will email you.” Miramontez said in her email.
On Feb. 27, the Herald reached out a fourth time, and received this reply from Miramontez, “No, nothing yet.”
The Herald has yet to receive an email regarding the status of the December, January or February Crime Summary reports. The reports are typically published on the KPD website on the “Department Transparency” page.
KPD created the transparency page in 2020, including on it crime statistics, department demographics, policies and internal affairs information.
“We are committed to providing increased transparency to the community through this new addition to our website,” KPD said at the time. “Transparency is vital to the success of a community police partnership.
As of Wednesday, the page’s latest crime stats were from November. The page also included a November personnel report, which said KPD is authorized to have 265 sworn officers, and had 29 vacancies at the time. The page also has an “Internal Affairs Summary” dated Sept. 30 2020, about the same time the page went live more than two years ago.
KPD publishes its daily police activity reports on a separate website through LexisNexis on the website communitycrimemap.org, which police departments nationwide contribute to.
In the general course of reporting the news, crime statistics and criminal activity reports are needed to provide the reading public with an accurate view of what is happening in their community.
The information the newspaper uses to create the daily “police blotter” comes from the Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove and Lampasas police departments.
Each department has staff who are responsible for making sure the information is available to the public. These daily police reports include dates and times, a case or incident number, a brief summary of the incident and a location where the incident occurred. Each department uses a different format. Some include more detail and are delivered in a different way. For instance, from Harker Heights police, the report includes arrests and accidents and what the original caller reported. Heights police email a spreadsheet to the newspaper before 10 a.m. with information from the previous day.
In Copperas Cove, the information is also in more detail and includes arrests, accidents, names of those arrested and a name for each officer that makes a report. The description of the incident goes into more detail about what happened. If officers serve warrants, that information is also included, as well as the name of the agency in which the warrant was issued. The Cove reports are published daily on the city’s website, usually by 10 a.m.
Lampasas police prepares a daily report which include arrests and accidents, including names and warrant details. Lampasas emails the daily report around 1 a.m. each moring.
Reports from Killeen and Lampasas are available every day. Harker Heights and Copperas Cove do not publish their reports during the weekend, but they are available the following workday.
During the course of developing a story, reporters may contact the police department to request more information about a crime or criminal activity. Most government entities, including police departments, now have a designated public information officer, who reporters are directed to submit requests for information.
Under a transparent system, these requests are made to get clarification and possibly answers to questions which are within the public’s right to know.
