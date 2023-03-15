Sunshine Week

Editor's Note

The Herald is celebrating Sunshine Week, an annual celebration of access to public information from local, state and federal government entities, which runs from March 12-18. Watch for other Sunshine Week articles throughout the week.

The Herald does a story on crime statistics every month when the Killeen Police Department publishes a new “Crime Summary Report” on its website’s “Department Transparency” page.

The monthly, one-page report details the number violent crimes, burglaries and other cases KPD responded to during the month, year to date and compares the statistics to the same month from a year prior. The latest report on the website is from November 2022.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.