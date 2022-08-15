A gray pick-up truck that hit a fallen motorcyclist in Killeen early Saturday morning left vehicle parts at the scene of the accident on Clear Creek Drive near Mohawk Drive before fleeing, police said Monday.
“Traffic investigators located vehicle parts at the scene from the suspect vehicle,” Killeen Police Department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said in an email. Investigators are looking for a gray colored pick-up.
According to a news release Saturday, Killeen police were dispatched to the area just after midnight in reference to a single motorcycle crash. When they arrived, they located an unconscious male now known as Jesse Robert Cruz, 23.
Cruz was travelling north on Clear Creek Drive when he lost control of his motorcycle, was ejected and landed in the roadway, police said. A separate vehicle, also traveling north, struck Cruz and continued on, failing to stop or render aid, according to police.
Cruz, an active-duty soldier, had been wearing a helmet. Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced Cruz deceased at the scene at 3:27 a.m. Saturday.
“We continue to ask the community if they have any information in reference to this fatality, to please call the police department or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477),” according to Miramontez.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.