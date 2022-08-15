ACCIDENT

A gray pick-up truck that hit a fallen motorcyclist in Killeen early Saturday morning left vehicle parts at the scene of the accident on Clear Creek Drive near Mohawk Drive before fleeing, police said Monday. 

“Traffic investigators located vehicle parts at the scene from the suspect vehicle,” Killeen Police Department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said in an email. Investigators are looking for a gray colored pick-up.

