A woman was taken to the hospital after being shot in Killeen on Monday, police said in an email to the Herald on Tuesday.
Around 3:55 p.m. Monday, Killeen police went to the 4500 block of East Central Texas Expressway in reference to a shooting victim. The woman was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, police said.
(1) comment
Hmmm, it would appear that shootings NOT resulting in DEATH will be ignored in KILL'em.
...
You remember their whacky, Mary Jane ordinance, doncha?
....
