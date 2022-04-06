Killeen Police Department detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who is suspected of buying things in the Killeen area with counterfeit $20 bills. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 in cash for your trouble.
A white woman pictured in photos on the Bell County Crime Stoppers webpage show her at a 7-Eleven convenience store in the 1800 block of North W.S. Young Drive on March 14. She purchased several items with the fake $20 bills including three prepaid cards for a total of $200.
The same woman has been reported at H-E-B on March 10 and March 18, according to Crime Stoppers. The woman drives a white Chevy Camaro with a black top or a tan and silver Nissan Pathfinder SUV.
Detectives are asking anyone who may know this person or have any information about this incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the those responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.
