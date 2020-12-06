Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce hosts Krist Kindl Markt Shopping Bazaar
Jason Douglas
HERALD CORRESPONDENT
COPPERAS COVE — The 26th annual Krist Kindl Markt bazaar continued its holiday festivities at the Copperas Cove Civic Center on Saturday.
The annual event was moved from the downtown Main Street. location, to the Copperas Cove Civic Center, and began with a virtual tree lighting ceremony on Thursday.
This year’s holiday event drew at least 50 vendors for visitors looking for Christmas gifts, food, and other local activities, which accompanied by sponsorships, will fund the holiday displays in City Park.
“This is an annual event we’ve had for 26 years that started downtown in our Main Street area, and is a celebration of the holidays, but also benefits the community by funding the lights that are in the park for the holidays,” said Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce President Alicia Menard.
Despite the pandemic, Menard said the turnout has been better than expected.
“We’ve been really pleased with the turnout,” Menard said. “We had about 100 to 200 people walk through on Thursday, another couple of hundred last night, and hope to double that today.”
James Key from Legacy Martial Arts was present recruiting new students for the new Copperas Cove Legacy Martial Arts location.
“We’ve been around for 12 years, and we don’t just teach Taekwondo, we teach students how to be leaders in the community, be better students in school, and just all-around good leaders in the community,” Key said.
Jeannie Baney, whose hobby is called “Wreathing for any Reason”, had homemade holiday wreaths on display, and said she makes them for many of her friends and family, but also makes them for anyone who wants one.
“I always tell people, ‘It’s made from my hands, but made with my heart’,” Baney explained. “I enjoy making things, I enjoy selling them, I enjoy making people happy, I just enjoy what I do.”
The event began on Thursday with the tree lighting ceremony, and will end on Sunday at 4 p.m.
“If you haven’t come through at night, you need to, because our whole park is lit up and decorated with figurines and displays,” Menard said.
