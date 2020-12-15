Kubinski chosen as next Killeen Fire Chief

At its last meeting of 2020, the Killeen City Council hired a new fire chief for the city.
At the meeting’s outset, Mayor Jose Segarra expressed his condolences to the families of former Councilmember Claudia Brown and Judy Kilpatrick, wife of Councilmember Jim Kilpatrick, who both recently passed away.
“It’s sad, the tragedies we have today,” Segarra said.
Kilpatrick and Councilmember Debbie Nash-King were not present for the meeting Tuesday.
In a 5-0 vote, the council approved the hiring of James Kubinski, currently an assistant chief with the Naperville, Illinois, fire department.
City Manager Kent Cagle had earlier announced his intention to hire Kubinski as the next chief of the Killeen Fire Department, following the retirement of Chief Brian Brank in July.
Kubinski, 45, has served in firefighting for 25 years, the last 20 of which with the City of Naperville.
Following discussions with his wife, Jenn, Kubinski made the decision to pursue the position with the Killeen Fire Department.
Kubinski is expected to begin his duties with the Killeen Fire Department in early 2021.
Also Tuesday, the council unanimously voted to approve two motions of direction related to the revisited issue of water and wastewater impact fees.
One was a motion to use the existing 2019 Water/Wastewater impact study, as opposed to hiring an outside consultant for further study; the other was to set up an independent committee to assist city staff with the issue going forward.
Both these recommendations were at the request of City Public Works Director Danielle Singh.
The second motion included an amendment allowing council members to appoint residents to the committee.
“I think we need citizens’ input,” said Mayor Pro Tem Shirley Fleming.
The council also heard a presentation on the Killeen Economic Development Corporation, by KEDC board members Bobby Hoxworth, Randy Sutton and Karl Green.
Several KEDC-related issues were given an overview, including an annual audit, how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the corporation’s marketing efforts, the proposed Innovation District, and the National Mounted Warfare Museum.
The final issue related to the corporation that was discussed was the prospect of returning a full-service grocery store to the northside of Killeen, which lost both IGA Foodliner and H-E-B stores in 2019.
Green spoke on this issue — specifically, how a retail gap analysis has shown a standalone store in that area to be unlikely. However, one may be possible as part of a larger development.
“Profit was obviously a challenge for those stores,” Green said.
The stated mission of the corporation is “to promote the development of commercial, industrial and manufacturing enterprises to promote and encourage employment and the public welfare,” according to the scheduled presentation.
In September the council approved $725,054 in funding for the KEDC, and sealed a one-year agreement that allows the Killeen EDC on behalf of the city to bring in new businesses and jobs to the city.
In the past, funding was split between the KEDC and the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, but last year the council voted to defund the chamber and thus it officially receives nothing for the current fiscal year.
Before moving into closed session on a number of items, the council also voted to approve the investment report for the quarter which ended Sept. 30, professional service agreements for Pump No. 7 Upgrade Project, water and sewer supply items and several others, as well as several others.
In closed session, the council was set to discuss the annual evaluation of City Manager Kent Cagle, his first since assuming the position; consultation with an attorney on two items; and a briefing on an economic development prospect the governmental body seeks to have locate, stay or expand in the City of Killeen.
(1) comment
The city put displacment pressure on the north side, when the city found it could no longer profit off of real estate. Displacment pressures are, when the supports and services that low income or older neighborhoods disapper. Things that tend to go first are, unfinshed sidewalks to parks, than streets lights, road signs, than police service, than accessible food sources.
Than the pressure to start gentrification comes next, usally geared towards high end low income housing, as the cities will try to force home owners in the area that they are targeting into these cookie cutter apartments, as they buy up the elderly homes for nothing and force others out thier homes by any way they see fit.
Cities will end up voting someone or many that support what is called the broken window theory, this theory discriminates against the poor and the elderly. Than the final nail in the coffin for the homes that have owned for over 20 years or more and that still refuse to hand thier homes over, they will try to force the home owners by gun point, or just steal the homes and give them nothing.
Sadly many in these areas still have mortages, or young couples that just bought thier homes and owe more mortage money than they will get.
The city failed the north side, just like many other big cities have, they abandon one side of town once real estate agents have nothing to gain.
This all comes at a cost to our children and elderly.
