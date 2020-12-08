After more than two decades in firefighting, an assistant fire chief in Illinois is on his way to becoming Killeen’s new fire chief.
James Kubinski is currently bureau chief for emergency medical services for the fire department of Naperville, Illinois,, a western suburb of Chicago. On Friday Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle announced his intention to appoint Kubinski as the next chief of the Killeen Fire Department, following the retirement of Chief Brian Brank in July.
Kubinski, 45, has served in firefighting for 25 years, the last 20 of which with the City of Naperville. Following discussions with his wife, Jenn, he made the decision to pursue the position with the Killeen Fire Department.
“I started asking, ‘What’s the next chapter?’” he said by telephone on Monday, adding that his firefighting career so far has been in preparation for being the chief of a fire department.
Naperville has a population of 148,304, as of 2018, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. This puts it into a similar, almost identical range as Killeen, which had a population of 149,103 as of the same year.
“It started to sound a whole lot like where I am now, so this must be the place,” Kubinski said in regards to the similarity between the two cities.
Kubinski also appreciates the fact that Killeen has a fire-based EMS, which in other words means it runs its own ambulance service.
As far as goals for the Killeen Fire Department, Kubinski said his first step will be to observe and see what areas need improvement. He also mentioned the prospect of a strategic plan to develop within the next 12 months.
“That’s going to be the goal for letting everyone know where the department is going to be in the next five years,” he said.
A native of Chicago’s South Side, Kubinski holds an associates degree in fire science from Joliet Junior College in Illinois, a Bachelor of Arts in Management from Benedictine University in Lisle, Illinois, as well as more than 30 certifications. According to a Killeen news release, his service positions include firefighter/paramedic, lieutenant and most recently four years in his current role as EMS bureau chief.
Kubinski and his wife have two children: their son, Drew, 22, and their daughter, Alexa, 20, who is also a firefighter/EMT. In his spare time he is a base drummer for the Honor Guard of Association of Fire Fighters of Illinois.
Following the retirement of Brank, the city hired Strategic Government Resources to conduct a nationwide search for a replacement. Forty-three candidates applied, and the list was narrowed to four finalists for interview. Interviews were conducted Nov. 19 and 20, and Cagle selected Kubinski as best suited for the role, according to the city.
The appointment will be discussed at tonight’s City Council workshop and considered for confirmation by city council at its Dec. 15 meeting, according to the release. The city charter requires council approval of department head appointments.
Pending city council confirmation, Kubinski will assume the position on Feb. 1, with an annual salary of $149,500 and relocation assistance of $5,000, according to city documents. A city vehicle will be assigned to Kubinski in lieu of a car allowance.
