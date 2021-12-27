The Songhai Bamboo Roots Association will host its 9th annual Kwanzaa celebration at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive.
“For the last decade, Songhai Bamboo Roots Association continuously brings to the Bell County community Kwanzaa greetings of celebration, solidarity, and continuing struggle for good in the world. Kwanzaa is a special season and celebration of our sacred and expansive selves as Africans and Americans. It is a unique time of remembrance, reflection, reaffirmation, recommitment, and reconnection of African people,” according to a news release from the association.
Kwanzaa lasts from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1 every year.
The event will start with a feast called Karamu, a “communal feast of faith and giving.” Attendees will also have the opportunity to try Kwanzaa-related food from vendors and hear from guest speaker Baba Ifalade.
Admission for the event is free.
A max of 20 vendors can register for $75, at https://bit.ly/3mEo7FB.
The event is supported in part by funds from the city of Killeen’s Hotel Occupancy Fund through the Community Development Block Grant, as well as H-E-B.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.