Repairs have been completed to the leaking water transmission line in Kempner as of Saturday, though all affected residents are still under a boil-water notice until water quality tests can be completed.
“The concrete transmission line on HWY 190 has been repaired and the water service is being restored,” according to a post made on the Kempner Water Supply Corporation website.
Repairs crews and contractors with the KWSC worked through the end of the week and into the weekend to repair a significant leak to the U.S. Highway 190 water transmission line that supplies most of the city with water after the leak was discovered Wednesday.
Due to the nature of the leak and the severity of the water interruption, affected residents could still experience lower water pressure in their homes while KWSC works to restore target water pressure. Customers may also notice air in the water lines, or water may appear milky or cloudy, all of which is expected to dissipate over the next few days.
According to KWSC, some residents of the city of Lampasas could be affected by the water line leak as well, as the posted update said “The city of Lampasas is at the end of the system and will be the last to receive water from our pipes.”
Drinking water and bulk water was made available at the Kempner Volunteer Fire Department for residents in need during the repairs. Also, the City of Copperas Cove will continue to provide KWSC customers access to potable water at the Copperas Cove Public Library located at 501 S. Main Street, according to a press release issued by public relations specialist Roxanne Flores.
The water will be accessible by water hose in the designated area of the parking lot during daylight hours. Residents must bring their own containers. According to the City of Copperas Cove, Cove, residents are unaffected by the water line leak.
The leak was first discovered by KWSC on Wednesday. It was reportedly 20 feet below ground and was located under the county storage barn.
In order for repairs to begin, the storage barn had to be dismantled and removed from the site before excavation of the area could begin.
