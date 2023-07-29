Water line

A main water line providing water to residents who get drinking water from Kempner Water Supply Corporation broke this week.

 Courtesy Photo

Repairs have been completed to the leaking water transmission line in Kempner as of Saturday, though all affected residents are still under a boil-water notice until water quality tests can be completed.

“The concrete transmission line on HWY 190 has been repaired and the water service is being restored,” according to a post made on the Kempner Water Supply Corporation website.

