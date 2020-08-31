Yet another holiday is almost upon us, and with it, interruptions to city offices and facilities. View the information below to make sure you’re aware of area holiday closures.
Killeen
All city offices will be closed Sept. 7 in observance of Labor Day, including Killeen libraries. City offices will reopen for normal business hours Sept. 8. Lions Club Park Family Recreation Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 7.
Garbage collection will run on its normal schedule, but the Killeen Transfer Station and Killeen Recycling Center will be closed. Recycling trailers will remain open.
Harker Heights
City offices will be closed Sept. 7 and will reopen Sept. 8. The Harker Heights Public Library will also be closed. Trash collection will not be interrupted by the holiday and will run on its normal schedule.
Copperas Cove
All city facilities, to include the library and Solid Waste Transfer Station, will be closed Sept. 7 in observance of the holiday, and will reopen as normal Sept. 8.
Trash collection will not take place Sept. 7. Residential collection will be delayed by one day throughout the remainder of the week. Collection for Areas 1 and 2 will take place Sept. 8; Areas 3 and 4 on Sept. 9; Areas 5 and 6 on Sept. 10; and Areas 7 and 8 on Sept. 11. Commercial trash will be collected on its regularly scheduled day.
Fort Hood
Most soldiers will have a training holiday on Sept. 4 and a holiday on Sept. 7 in observance of Labor Day.
Nolanville
City Hall and all city offices will be closed Sept. 7 in observance of the holiday and will reopen as normal Sept. 8.
Lampasas
City offices and the Lampasas Public Library will be closed Sept. 7 and normal business hours will resume Sept. 8. Trash pick-up will be delayed and will resume the next business day following the holiday.
Gatesville
City offices will be closed Sept. 7 in observance of Labor Day and will reopen Sept. 8. Residents are advised to consult with their respective trash collection servicer for possible interruptions in the schedule.
