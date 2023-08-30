Observed the first Monday in September, Labor Day is an annual celebration of the social and economic achievements of American workers, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
The holiday is rooted in the late 19th Century, when labor activists pushed for a federal holiday to recognize the many contributions workers have made to America’s strength, prosperity and well-being.
On June 28, 1894, Congress passed an act making the first Monday in September of each year a legal holiday.
Following is a list of closures and schedules surrounding the holiday:
Killeen
All city offices and facilities will be closed Monday in observance of the holiday except:
The transfer station will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Family Recreation Center will be open from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Family Aquatic Center will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Family Recreation Center and the Lions Club Park Senior Center will be closed Monday and Tuesday for facility maintenance and staff development and reopen Wednesday.
All other city offices and facilities will reopen for normal business hours Tuesday.
All Killeen ISD campuses will be closed Monday. This includes campuses in Harker Heights.
Copperas Cove
In observance of the Labor Day holiday, all city of Copperas Cove facilities, including the Solid Waste Transfer Station, will be closed on Monday. The week’s collection schedule will be as follows:
Sept. 4: Holiday; no trash or recycling pickup.
Sept. 5: Areas 1 & 2 for trash; Area 2 for recycling and brush/bulk.
Sept. 6: Areas 3 & 4 for trash; Area 4 for recycling and brush/bulk.
Sept. 7: Areas 5 & 6 for trash; Area 6 for recycling and brush/bulk.
Sept. 8: Areas 7 & 8 for trash; Area 8 for recycling and brush/bulk.
Commercial trash will be collected on the regularly scheduled day.
Harker Heights
All city offices will be closed. The Harker Heights Library will be closed on Monday. The Recreation Center and Activities Center will be closed Saturday and Monday. There will be no interruption to residential trash collection services.
Fort Cavazos
Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center administrative offices and clinics will modify hours Sept. 1-4 in observance of the Labor Day federal holiday. The hospital remains open every day for emergency services, inpatient care and labor and delivery services.
Outpatient clinics including Community-Based Medical Homes will be open for scheduled appointments Friday. Beneficiaries are encouraged to keep their scheduled appointments.
Monroe and Bennett Health clinics will be closed Friday. Active duty service members enrolled to either of those clinics should seek care at Thomas Moore Health clinic. All other clinics and services will be open.
Monroe and Bennett pharmacies will be closed Friday. All other pharmacies will have normal operating hours.
Clear Creek PX Pharmacy will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
All other pharmacies will be closed. All pharmacies and clinics will be closed Monday.
All Darnall clinics and pharmacies will resume normal operations on Sept. 5.
Tricare Prime enrollees with urgent, emergent care needs or if encountering COVID-19 symptoms should seek assistance at the Darnall emergency department during this timeframe.
The Nurse Advice Line is also available 24/7 by calling 800-TRICARE or 1-800-874-2273, option 1.
