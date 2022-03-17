A city official’s unwillingness to answer questions this year has fueled a controversy that may have ramifications for Killeen’s Senior Center programs and an upcoming mayoral election.
While the issue of complaints, including alleged abusive behavior, involving the chairwoman of the Killeen Senior Advisory Board surfaced in 2019, the Herald began covering the issue earlier this year.
In January, Killeen senior citizen Debbie Bundy, who frequents the city’s senior center, filed a complaint with the city about Patsy Bracey, the chair of the senior advisory board and a candidate for Killeen mayor. Bundy also shared a copy of the complaint with the Herald, as well as another written complaint she said she tried to file in 2019 that came attached with a petition of 110 signatures asking for Bracey to be removed.
Both complaints detailed allegations of abuse, misuse of authority, and bullying.
Bundy said that she was going to bring the petition to the City Council in 2019, but Joe Brown, the executive director of Recreation Services, came to Bundy and asked for her to allow him to handle it. Joe Brown sits in on both the senior advisory board and recreation services committees, and has refused for weeks to answer questions from the Herald on the topic.
“The complaint was never brought before the City Council (in 2019). I, Debbie Bundy, was on the City Council agenda to address the problem, but Mr. Joe Brown asked me if I would not go forward with the complaint and if I would let him handle the problem, which I agreed to do,” Bundy said in January.
Unanswered questions
The Herald reached out to Brown during this time to ask about the allegations that Bundy made against Bracey and if he intervened in taking the petition to the council.
Questions for Brown were sent along to Killeen spokeswoman Janell Ford, but just minutes before the deadline, Ford said that Brown would not be able to answer the questions. Another day was afforded to Brown, but again the questions went answered.
In February, as the issue became part of a City Council meeting, the Herald also asked Brown and the city more questions about it.
Who invited the senior citizens and others who showed up at a Feb. 15 City Council in support of Joe Brown, and why? Can we get a comment from Joe Brown on all of this?
The city said Brown was at a conference at the time and couldn’t answer the questions. Brown was hired as the Killeen’s recreation director in 2019 with an annual salary of over $120,000.
However, in an email last week about another story, Joe Brown told the Herald that he has avoiding the newspaper’s questions because feels they were negative and accusatory.
“One of the reasons I have decided not to respond to you is that your questions often come across very negative and or accusatory,” Joe Brown said in the email.
However, when Killeen Councilwoman Mellisa Brown (no relation to Joe Brown) tried to meet in a closed meeting with Joe Brown as well as the Killeen city manager and assistant city manager, all three city staffers opted to meet in open session about the topic, which was about how Joe Brown handled the complaints against Bracey, according to Mellisa Brown.
What followed during the Feb. 15 City Council meeting was an awkward display of finger-pointing, accusations and a lack of transparency.
As Mellisa Brown began to note the allegations of Joe Brown’s mishandling of complaints, she found herself cornered by Mayor Jose Segarra and Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King, as both shut her down.
“We have no idea what you’re even talking about,” Segarra said more than once.
Eventually, the council voted for Mellisa Brown to speak privately with City Manager Kent Cagle on the topic, which allowed the city staffers, including Joe Brown, to never speak in the open meeting about the topic.
Also noteworthy is the number of supporters who were there for Joe Brown at the Feb. 15 city council meeting, including members of the senior advisory board. The Herald reached out to Ford to see if anyone had invited his supporters to the meeting.
“I’m not aware of who, if anyone, invited the senior citizens,” Ford said.
The word ‘Investigation’
Mellisa Brown told the Herald that Cagle didn’t want to use the word “investigation” when it came to what was done about the complaints against Bracey, since the word may connote a “criminal investigation,” But according to the councilwoman, Cagle told her that the subcommittee was reaching a potential conclusion.
“Subcommittee or not, if it is an investigation, the whole council should be involved or at least knowledgeable of it,” Mellisa Brown said.
On this subcommittee were Council Members Nina Cobb and Jessica Gonzalez. Originally, Nash-King was on the subcommittee but stepped down once Bracey announced she was running for mayor. Both women are candidates for Killeen mayor.
Nash-King did call the matter an “investigation.”
With the investigation concluded, Cagle asked Bracey to step down last month. Bracey refused.
“I told her the Council subcommittee met and asked for her resignation. Her years of service were appreciated and it was hoped she would leave on her own terms. If not, the committee would recommend to the Council that she be replaced. I never mentioned bad publicity or publicity of any kind.” Cagle said at the time.
Bracey also made claims that there was never any investigation into her.
“Mrs. Cobb and Mrs. Gonzalez don’t even have an investigation and they asked me to step down, but I am not stepping down until they have an investigation, and if that investigation is true, then I would gladly step down,” Bracey said.
Bracey has also said the complaints made against her by Bundy are in retaliation because Bundy, who had organized senior bus trips out of state, had that opportunity taken away from her.
During a City Council meeting on Tuesday, the council endorsed a motion of direction to have Bracey removed from the chair and the senior advisory board.
Where is Joe Brown in all of this? Why wouldn’t he answer questions from the Herald, yet ask for an open meeting when Mellisa Brown wanted to address it as a staff issue? And if what Bundy said is true, then why did he not want Bundy to go to the council in 2019 with her complaint and the petition of 110 people asking for Bracey’s removal?
These questions have still gone unanswered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.