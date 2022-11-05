Holiday Bazaar

Killeen resident Maria Garcia shops for items at the annual Ladies of Charity Holiday Bazaar at St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church in Harker Heights on Saturday.

 Jack Dowling | Herald

HARKER HEIGHTS — Offering homemade wares, donated items and the chance at more than a dozen gift baskets, the Ladies of Charity put on their annual holiday bazaar Saturday at St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church in Harker Heights.

The church’s event room, transformed into a veritable jungle of knickknacks and holiday items, offered shoppers the opportunity to do some early Christmas shopping and support local charities.

