HARKER HEIGHTS — Offering homemade wares, donated items and the chance at more than a dozen gift baskets, the Ladies of Charity put on their annual holiday bazaar Saturday at St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church in Harker Heights.
The church’s event room, transformed into a veritable jungle of knickknacks and holiday items, offered shoppers the opportunity to do some early Christmas shopping and support local charities.
“The Holiday Bazaar is our biggest crowd-funding event of the year,” said Joanne Gelsthorpe, president of the Harker Heights chapter of the Ladies of Charity.
According to Gelsthorpe, proceeds from the event go towards local programs such as Mission Soup Kitchen and the Killeen food bank.
“We don’t make any money from the event, other than paying our electric bill,” she said. “All of the items you see today have been bought, made or donated by the Ladies of Charity.”
Several hundred items were on display Saturday, including Christmas-themed rugs and quilts, glassware and even a few paintings. One attendee could be seen carrying out a University of Texas-themed Christmas Tree plush, while another purchased a two-foot tall doll house.
The real prize for many, however, was the almost two-dozen gift baskets that ranged in theme from board games to the holidays. Each raffle ticket cost $2, and attendees could purchase as many as they wanted to drop into whichever baskets they preferred.
The Ladies of Charity in Harker Heights are located at 1005 S. Ann Boulevard.
