The Ladies of Charity hosted their annual Holiday Bazaar at St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church on Saturday in their parking lot in this this photo from Nov. 13, 2020. 

The annual Ladies of Charity Holiday Bazaar is set for the first Saturday in November at St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church’s Event Center.

Held every year, the bazaar is an opportunity to purchase anything from homemade gifts and goods, to Christmas-themed ornaments and decorations.

