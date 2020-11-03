The Ladies of Charity will host their annual Holiday Bazaar on Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church, 1000 Farm to Market 2410 , in Harker Heights.
“Our theme is ‘The Same Only Different’ and we are having a Tailgate Bazaar,” said Joan Vanderlaan, event organizer in an email. “Our vehicles will be parked to facilitate social distancing and there will be tables and EZ-Up canopies to create a little shop atmosphere. We are praying hard for good weather.”
There is no cost to attend and there is free parking within easy walking distance to the Tailgate Bazaar section, Vanderlaan said.
“The various categories of the ‘stations’ are Christmas, fall harvest, jewelry, books, plants, paintings, kitchen items, pets, crystal and fancy items, and a host of hand-crafted items.” she added.
“We are also having our raffle with a slightly different approach,” Vanderlaan said. “Instead of just buying tickets and winning whatever you win, we are allowing customers to put their raffle tickets in the so they focus their tickets on the basket(s) they most want to win.”
In years past, once expenses for putting on the raffle are covered, all the proceeds go to support charities.
“We are a Vincentian Based organization, so our focus is on feeding, clothing, housing, health care, supporting pregnancy, orphans, and anyone in need,” Vanderlaan said. “We do not provide individual services, but make charitable contributions to other organizations within the community that provide direct services.”
