Killeen-area residents can expect to see drought conditions emerge as the temperatures forecast for the next five days gradually rise, according to Patricia Sanchez, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service.
“We won’t be seeing rain for the next few days,” she said. “The area is abnormally dry for Bell County so there will be drier weather and hotter temperatures. This is because high pressures will be building back up throughout the entire state of Texas for the next few days.”
Both Belton and Stillhouse Hollow lakes are about a foot below the normal levels.
The Killeen Fire Department has not seen an increase in grass fires, but that could change soon.
“We don’t have any more reports of grass fires than usual at this time,” said Clayton Brooks, a KFD battalion fire chief. “We had a few reports of grass fires on the Fourth of July but those were caused by fireworks, We expect to see a rise in grass fires over the next few days once the temperatures rise.”
In Bell County, a burn ban could be enacted Friday if Bell County Judge David Blackburn issues an order restricting outdoor burning.
“The Bell County Commissioners Court is considering recommending Judge Blackburn issue an order restricting outdoor burning,” Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt said in a news release. “If issued, the order could possibly take effect on Friday, July 10. Currently, weather conditions are approaching a level where a public safety hazard would be created, or exacerbated by outdoor burning.”
However, Blackburn said it is too to say if he will order a burn ban Friday.
“It’s too early to say. At the Commissioners Court meeting (on Monday) we said we’d assess conditions throughout the week,” Blackburn said. “We did get a little bit of rain yesterday in some parts of the county, but I’m scheduled to meet with the fire marshal on Friday and we’ll make a decision then.”
The National Weather Service forecasts temperatures in the high 90s to 100s over the next seven days.
Mahlstedt reminded residents that Texas Commission of Environmental Quality rules still apply to outdoor burning.
The public should ensure all fires are attended, only burn wood products, have a water supply available and refrain from burning when winds are over 23 miles per hour, according to TCEQ rules.
The update from the fire marshal preceded the city of Belton’s initiation of Stage 1 drought conditions Wednesday, which stem from high water usage in the area.
The weather service forecast for today will be mostly sunny and with temperatures in the upper 90s and heat index readings up to 107. The forecast calls for it to be hot and humid, with south winds between 10 to 15 mph. Thursday night is expected to be mostly clear, humid with lows in the mid-70s and south winds between 10 to 15 mph. Friday’s forecast will be sunny, hot and humid with highs in the upper 90s. Friday evening will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 70s.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Saturday: Highs around 100, Lows in the upper 70s
Sunday: Highs between 100 and 105, Lows in the upper 70s
Monday: Highs around 105, Lows in the upper 70s
FME News Service reporter Joel Valley contributed to this report.
