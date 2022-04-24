Friday’s boil water notice for properties on Lake Road has been lifted. As of noon on Sunday residents in the 4300 to 4400 block of Lake Road can discontinue boiling drinking water for home use.
Contractors working in the area on Friday, hit a water main and needed to isolate the water main to complete the repairs. Crews remained on site until all repairs were completed and water services were restored. Water quality samples were taken the following morning with results showing no contamination occurred.
In the city’s press release it stated that the public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of April 24, 2022 at noon.
